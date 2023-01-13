Shanghai issues coupons totaling 20 mln yuan to spur film consumption

Xinhua) 11:22, January 13, 2023

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai has announced that it will start issuing movie ticket coupons worth a total of 20 million yuan (about 3 million U.S. dollars) on Thursday.

The promotion aims to attract more movie-goers to cinemas and stimulate the movie market.

Residents who purchase film tickets through a designated mobile phone application will receive a discount of 20 yuan per ticket. The promotion event will cover 330 cinemas across Shanghai and benefit up to 1 million consumers.

Several films will be released during the upcoming 2023 Spring Festival, including "The Wandering Earth II," a prequel to the 2019 sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth," and "Full River Red," which was directed by renowned Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou.

