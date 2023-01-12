Firework companies in China's Hunan ramp up production as Chinese Lunar New Year approaches

Xinhua) 16:14, January 12, 2023

A customer looks at a firework product at a sales center in Dayao Town of Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, firework companies in Dayao Town ramped up production to meet the market demand while strengthening production safety. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An employee makes fireworks at a workshop in Dayao Town of Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, firework companies in Dayao Town ramped up production to meet the market demand while strengthening production safety. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Employees pack fireworks at a workshop in Dayao Town of Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 11, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, firework companies in Dayao Town ramped up production to meet the market demand while strengthening production safety. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

