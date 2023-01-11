East China city offers support to families with multiple children
JINAN, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, began to hand out cash subsidies starting this year to encourage families to have more children.
Couples in the city will be able to receive a monthly allowance of 600 yuan (about 88.6 U.S. dollars) for their second or third child born from Jan. 1 until their child gets to be three years old, according to an implementation plan on optimizing childbirth policy, and promoting long-term and balanced population development released by the local government.
To be eligible for the subsidies, the parents and the second or third child should have their Hukou, or household registration status, in the city.
Amid other policies to support childbirth, women enjoy 158 days of maternity leave, and their spouse enjoys no less than 15 days of paternity leave. Both parents will enjoy no less than 10 days of parental leave each year before their child gets three years old.
Families with second or third child will also receive government support in schooling, medical insurance and public rental housing.
