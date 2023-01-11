U.S. Los Angeles County declares state of emergency over homeless crisis

Xinhua) 13:32, January 11, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Los Angeles County in the United States approved a motion on Tuesday to declare a state of emergency over the region's homeless crisis.

Homelessness is a specific and prolonged emergency that is impacting more individuals than other emergencies, said the motion co-authored by L.A. County supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Kathryn Barger.

"Homelessness is a complicated and multifaceted issue that requires, among other things, the development of new affordable housing, including land-use policy decisions to permit such housing," said the motion.

The motion called for the L.A. County to provide critical services to unhoused individuals, including general health, mental health, and substance abuse treatment services.

As of early 2022, Los Angeles County had 69,144 unhoused residents, including 70 percent that were unsheltered, the highest number of unsheltered persons in the country, according to the motion.

The declaration of a state of emergency over the region's homeless crisis will expedite supportive and material services for people who are unhoused, according to county officials.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)