Europe must face up to an economically selfish U.S.: German media

Xinhua) 13:12, January 03, 2023

BERLIN, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. protectionism is solidifying at a rapid pace and could set the mood for transatlantic relations in the future, said an op-ed published in the German business newspaper Handelsblatt recently.

"The leitmotif of becoming more independent of China is deeply embedded in both American parties," said the article released on Nov. 25. This is why the United States was putting billions in subsidies and investments that favor domestic manufacturers, it added.

To isolate China, the United States was also "embracing conflict with its key allies," according to the op-ed.

The European Union "must face up to this reality," it said, noting the sooner the Europeans accept this, the better they can prepare for future U.S. unilateral actions.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)