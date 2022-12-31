Home>>
U.S. records over 20 million flu illnesses this season: CDC estimates
(Xinhua) 17:49, December 31, 2022
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- There have been at least 20 million illnesses, 210,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest estimates released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Seasonal influenza activity remains high but continues to decline in most areas, according to the CDC.
Over 18,800 people were hospitalized due to flu in the United States in the latest week ending Dec. 24, CDC data showed.
Fourteen influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this week, for a total of 61 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season.
The CDC urged the public to get flu shot annually to prevent infection and serious outcomes.
