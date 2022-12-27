China's telecom industry reports steady expansion in Jan-Nov
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's telecommunications industry logged steady expansion in the first 11 months of this year, with emerging businesses and new infrastructure rapidly growing, official data showed.
The combined business revenue of firms in the sector topped 1.45 trillion yuan (about 207.66 billion U.S. dollars), up 8 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The total business volume of the sector was 21.4 percent higher year on year if calculated at the constant price of last year, said the ministry.
China's three telecom giants -- China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom -- saw their revenue from emerging services, such as internet data centers, big data, cloud computing, and Internet of Things, surge 32.6 percent year on year to 281.1 billion yuan.
The sector also reported a steady advance in new infrastructure construction. China's 5G base stations neared 2.29 million by the end of November, 862,000 more than by the end of 2021, accounting for 21.1 percent of all mobile base stations in the country.
By the end of last month, 5G mobile phone users of China's three telecom giants reached 542 million, a net increase of 187 million from the end of last year.
Photos
Related Stories
- China pushing to expand telecom services
- China's telecom sector registers stable growth in Jan-Oct
- China's telecom sector posts steady growth in Jan-Sept
- Inner Mongolia expands telecom networks in vast forests of Greater Hinggan Mountains
- China's telecom sector records stable expansion in January-May
- Saudi Telecom partners with Chinese tech firm Alibaba on cloud services
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.