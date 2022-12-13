Chinese premier calls on China, ROK to jointly safeguard industrial, supply chains

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang addresses the third China-ROK Entrepreneurs and Former High-level Officials Dialogue via video link, Dec. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday called on China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) to make joint efforts to maintain the stability and smooth flows of regional and global industrial and supply chains.

Li made the remarks when addressing the third China-ROK Entrepreneurs and Former High-level Officials Dialogue via video link.

Noting that the two countries celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations not long ago, Li said that China and the ROK are inseparable partners.

China is ready to work with the ROK to uphold a good neighborly friendship, mutual respect and equal treatment, and to promote the sound and steady development of bilateral ties, leveraging their complementary strengths and deepening cooperation in fields such as high-tech manufacturing, the green economy and big data, Li said.

The two sides should strive to conclude the second phase of China-ROK free trade agreement negotiations at an early date, and jointly maintain the stability and smooth flows of regional and global industrial and supply chains, Li added.

Li said that opening-up brings progress, promotes development and stimulates innovation. China remains committed to its basic state policy of opening-up, and will open its domestic market further, protect the rights and interests of foreign investors, foster a market-based and law-based international business environment, and encourage fair competition among all types of enterprises.

"China welcomes companies from all over the world, including the ROK, to continue to expand cooperation with China for greater mutual benefit," the premier said.

