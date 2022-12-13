Chinese, ROK foreign ministers pledge to promote sound ties

Xinhua) 09:34, December 13, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Park Jin via video link on Monday.

The two countries' leaders held a successful meeting in Bali, Indonesia, Wang said. China is ready to enhance strategic communications with the ROK, focus on cooperation for win-win results, and work for the sound and steady development of bilateral relations, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

China is willing to work with the ROK to ensure the safety and smooth operations of industrial and supply chains, safeguard the international free trade system and strengthen coordination and cooperation on regional and global issues, Wang added.

For his part, Park said his country expects China to maintain its prosperity and development. The ROK side is ready to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state together with China, enhance high-level exchanges, deepen economic and trade cooperation, and promote people-to-people exchanges, to push bilateral ties to a higher level, he said.

