Chinese vice FM holds talks with visiting U.S. officials

Xinhua) 08:29, December 13, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng held talks with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, and Laura Rosenberger, senior director for China affairs of the White House National Security Council, in the city of Langfang near Beijing from Dec. 11 to 12, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The two sides conducted in-depth communications on implementing the consensus reached by the Chinese and U.S. presidents in Bali, Indonesia. They also discussed advancing consultations on the guiding principles of China-U.S. relations, and properly handling major sensitive issues in bilateral relations such as the Taiwan question, as well as the strengthening of exchanges at all levels, and cooperation in certain fields, the ministry said in a press release.

They also exchanged extensive views on international and regional issues of common interest.

Both sides agreed that the talks were frank, in-depth and constructive, and they will maintain communication, the ministry said.

