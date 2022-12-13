Chinese vice FM holds talks with visiting U.S. officials
BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng held talks with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, and Laura Rosenberger, senior director for China affairs of the White House National Security Council, in the city of Langfang near Beijing from Dec. 11 to 12, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
The two sides conducted in-depth communications on implementing the consensus reached by the Chinese and U.S. presidents in Bali, Indonesia. They also discussed advancing consultations on the guiding principles of China-U.S. relations, and properly handling major sensitive issues in bilateral relations such as the Taiwan question, as well as the strengthening of exchanges at all levels, and cooperation in certain fields, the ministry said in a press release.
They also exchanged extensive views on international and regional issues of common interest.
Both sides agreed that the talks were frank, in-depth and constructive, and they will maintain communication, the ministry said.
Photos
Related Stories
- US govt, not China, responsible for its own economic problems
- US called on to respect China's core interests
- US politician’s attempt to add fuel to tech war with China self-harming
- US disinformation campaigns on Xinjiang: A playbook of "thief crying 'stop thief'"
- US' new chip export curbs seen as tech hegemony
- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Elon Musk's Taiwan remarks: 'Stance is consistent'
- U.S. university launches Helen Foster Snow Cultural Center to boost links with China
- Pentagon blacklists more Chinese firms for further sanctions, ‘move to end up hurting US investors’
- US is biggest threat of global cybersecurity: spokesperson
- China urges U.S. to honor its commitment to one-China principle
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.