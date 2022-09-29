China urges U.S. to honor its commitment to one-China principle

September 29, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged the United States to honor its commitment to the one-China principle in a simple and straightforward way.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily media briefing when commenting on U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's remarks ealier in the day that Washington would continue to deepen its "unofficial ties" with Taiwan.

"We have also noticed that Harris said 'China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order' during her visit to Japan," Wang said, noting that, however, the United States itself is the destroyer of international order.

The spokesperson said that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in disregard of China's four-month-long dissuasion, made a provocative visit to China's Taiwan region and referred to Taiwan as a "country" in August, which seriously violates China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, hurts China-U.S. relations and undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

He noted that the one-China principle is a prevailing consensus of the international community and a basic norm governing international relations, and it is also the political foundation for the establishment and development of diplomatic ties between China and the United States.

The United States has acknowledged clearly in the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China, and recognized the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China, Wang said, adding that the U.S. side has stated clearly that it has no intention of infringing on Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity, or interfering in China's internal affairs, or pursuing a policy of "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan."

"Keeping one's word is the most basic rule," Wang said. "If the U.S. side doesn't even honor its own commitments, how is it qualified to talk about rules? It will only become a destroyer of international rules," Wang added.

"We urge the U.S. side to honor its commitments, return to the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques and the one-China principle in their true and original forms, reaffirm its commitment to the one-China principle in the simple and straightforward way, and state its opposition to all 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities with absolute clarity," the spokesperson said.

