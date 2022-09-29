US is biggest threat of global cybersecurity: spokesperson

(People's Daily App) 14:52, September 29, 2022

The U.S. implements indiscriminate cyber control and cyber espionage actions on a global scale and it is the biggest threat of global cybersecurity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks while commenting on the second investigative report on the U.S. National Security Agency cyberattack on China's Northwestern Polytechnical University.

The report released yesterday revealed that the U.S. secretly controls telecommunications operators in no less than 80 countries and conducts indiscriminate communications surveillance worldwide.

China has asked the U.S. side through different channels to explain the hostile cyberattack and urged the U.S. to stop illegal actions immediately, but the U.S. has ignored the hard evidence released by the Chinese side and remained silent so far, Wang said.

China calls on countries to unite to resist hegemonic acts that infringe on cyber sovereignty and undermine international rules, and work together to create a peaceful, secure, open and cooperative cyberspace, he added.

