US is biggest threat of global cybersecurity: spokesperson
The U.S. implements indiscriminate cyber control and cyber espionage actions on a global scale and it is the biggest threat of global cybersecurity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.
Wang made the remarks while commenting on the second investigative report on the U.S. National Security Agency cyberattack on China's Northwestern Polytechnical University.
The report released yesterday revealed that the U.S. secretly controls telecommunications operators in no less than 80 countries and conducts indiscriminate communications surveillance worldwide.
China has asked the U.S. side through different channels to explain the hostile cyberattack and urged the U.S. to stop illegal actions immediately, but the U.S. has ignored the hard evidence released by the Chinese side and remained silent so far, Wang said.
China calls on countries to unite to resist hegemonic acts that infringe on cyber sovereignty and undermine international rules, and work together to create a peaceful, secure, open and cooperative cyberspace, he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges U.S. to honor its commitment to one-China principle
- China blasts U.S. for cyber attacks on Chinese university
- US cyberattack against leading Chinese aviation university intended to control infrastructure equipment, steal personal info: source
- China discloses more evidence of cyber attacks by U.S. security agency
- US is 'largest spreader of disinformation'
- China says U.S. EV subsidy provisions "suspected of violating WTO rules"
- Chinese FM tells American representatives five certainties about China
- Chinese FM on China's self-development, certainties of U.S. policy
- China to impose sanctions on CEOs of Raytheon Technologies, Boeing Defence
- Chinese spokesperson slams U.S. Taiwan-related bill
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.