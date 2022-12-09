China's growth to steadily pick up as COVID-19 response optimized: premier

Xinhua) 11:01, December 09, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with President of the World Bank Group David Malpass, who is in China for the seventh "1+6" Roundtable in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

HEFEI, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's economic growth will steadily pick up as ten new measures for further improving its COVID-19 response are put into practice, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.

Li's comment came during his meeting with President of the World Bank Group David Malpass, who was in China for the seventh "1+6" Roundtable in Huangshan, Anhui Province.

"China will better coordinate COVID-19 response and economic and social development to protect the safety of the people and uphold the normal order of production and life," the premier said.

Li said that given the impact of COVID-19, it is no small feat that China has achieved stable employment and prices, maintained overall economic stability, and kept major economic indicators within a proper range.

Li pointed out that a sound business environment is conducive to market vitality and fairness, saying China is committed to the basic state policy of opening-up.

China is committed to aligning with world-class standards and commonly-practiced international economic and trade norms, steadily deepening the reform of government functions, fostering a market-oriented and law-based business environment up to international standards, and treating enterprises under all types of ownership fairly and as equals, he said.

The over 160 million market entities have effectively unlocked market vitality and social creativity. China needs the world, and the world needs China. China remains a popular destination for global investment and business cooperation. Enterprises around the world are welcome to continue expanding investment and cooperation in China, Li said.

Noting that China is the world's largest developing country and the World Bank is the largest multilateral development institution, Li said over the past 40-plus years, China and the World Bank have enjoyed a sound partnership and close cooperation, and carried out productive cooperation on knowledge and loans.

China is ready to deepen the relations with the World Bank to strengthen macro policy coordination, deepen cooperation in key areas, improve global economic governance, and jointly tackle the complex issues facing the world economy, Li said.

Malpass noted the serious challenges facing the world economy and the important role China plays in meeting these challenges. He said the World Bank commends China's adjustment to its COVID-19 response policy, welcomes China's continuous efforts to expand opening-up, and attaches great importance to developing its partnership with China.

Malpass said the World Bank is ready to work with China to deepen cooperation on trade and knowledge and to promote common development of the world.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)