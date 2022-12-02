Home>>
China to conduct 5th national economic census in 2023
(Xinhua) 08:40, December 02, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China will conduct its fifth national economic census in 2023 to take stock of the country's economic and social development.
The upcoming national economic census will carry out an input-output survey, the State Council said in a notice.
The objects of the census include all legal entities, industrial activity units and self-employed households engaged in secondary and tertiary industry activities in China.
The notice emphasized adhering to data quality, calling for efforts to ensure that the census data is true, accurate, complete and reliable.
