RMB treasury bonds worth 5 bln yuan issued in Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 14:55, December 08, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance issued this year's fourth batch of renminbi treasury bonds in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the ministry.
The fourth batch is worth 5 billion yuan (about 714.5 million U.S. dollars) and it included two-year bonds worth 4 billion yuan and ten-year bonds worth 1 billion yuan, the statement said.
The issuance was well received by institutional investors with the total bid amount reaching 17.68 billion yuan, 3.54 times the amount in circulation, it said.
The ministry has completed the issuance of treasury bonds worth 23 billion yuan in four batches in the Hong Kong SAR this year.
