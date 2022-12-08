China’s display industry becomes largest in world

People's Daily Online) 09:39, December 08, 2022

China’s new display industry has become the largest in the world, with an annual production capability reaching 200 million square meters, making it a vital force in upgrading information consumption and strengthening the digital economy, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The new display industry has maintained rapid growth momentum, with revenue repeatedly setting new records.

Employees of a company in Huainan, east China's Anhui province manufacture smart display devices, Dec. 18, 2021. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bin)

In 2021, the output value of China’s display industry reached about 586.8 billion yuan, a figure nearly eight times that of 10 years ago, data from the China Optics and Optoelectronics Manufactures Association LCB, or CODA, showed. The area of the country’s display panel shipments stood at about 160 million square meters, over seven times larger than 10 years ago. The size of China’s display industry and the area of its display panel shipments both ranked first in the world.

China has made breakthroughs in some core technologies in key fields. Chinese liquid crystal display (LCD) enterprises have broken technical barriers and taken 70 percent of the global market share. Chinese companies have also acquired key technologies in organic light emitting diode (OLED) and rapidly expanded their production scale. China is also catching up in new-generation display technologies.

China will make greater efforts to gain a foothold in the medium and high ends of the industrial chain of the new display industry, said an official with the MIIT.

