Australian PM tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua) 16:56, December 05, 2022

SYDNEY, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This afternoon I had a routine PCR test which has returned a positive result for COVID-19," Albanese said on social media, adding that he will be isolating and will continue to work from home.

The prime minister also encouraged people who feel unwell to test and take extra precautions to keep their families and neighbors well.

According to the latest data from Australia's Department of Health and Aged Care, 100,422 COVID-19 cases were reported across the country over the week to Nov. 29, an average of 14,346 cases per day.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)