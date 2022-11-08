We Are China

Scenery of jacaranda blooms in Sydney, Australia

Xinhua) 16:34, November 08, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2022 shows jacaranda blooms in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2022 shows a noisy miner among jacaranda blooms in Sydney, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows jacaranda blooms near Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

People walk under jacaranda blooms in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows jacaranda blooms in Sydney, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2022 shows jacaranda blooms in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows jacaranda blooms near Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2022 shows a woman under jacaranda blooms in Sydney, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows jacaranda blooms in Sydney, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

