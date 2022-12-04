Home>>
Australian COVID-19 cases continue to rise
(Xinhua) 10:45, December 04, 2022
CANBERRA, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The number of new coronavirus cases in Australia has risen for consecutive weeks.
According to the latest weekly update from the Department of Health, more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Australia in the seven days to Nov. 29 -- an average of 14,346 per day.
It marks a 20 percent increase from 11,953 new cases per day in the previous week.
The daily average number of cases has now increased for consecutive weeks -- a streak dating back to mid-October when there were an average of 4,422 new cases being reported every day.
