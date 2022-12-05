Home>>
Christmas decorations seen in downtown Beirut
(Xinhua) 15:02, December 05, 2022
Christmas decorations are seen in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
