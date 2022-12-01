Chinese envoy asks committee on weapons of mass destruction to heed needs of developing countries

Xinhua) 17:09, December 01, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday asked a UN committee on weapons of mass destruction to heed the needs of developing countries.

Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, made the appeal after the Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the 1540 Committee for 10 years.

The 1540 Committee was created in 2004 to monitor the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1540, which aims to prevent non-state actors from access to nuclear, chemical or biological weapons and their means of delivery, and encourages enhanced international cooperation in this regard.

The committee should fully carry out its responsibilities in entirety, increase the input for technical assistance and international cooperation, and effectively help developing countries to strengthen their non-proliferation capacity-building, said Geng in an explanation of vote.

"While effectively addressing the risks of proliferation, the committee should pay full attention to the right of developing countries to the peaceful use of science and technology without discrimination and their engagement in relevant international cooperation, so as to strike a better balance between security and development," he said.

The committee should support UN member states in setting priority objectives and areas for implementing Resolution 1540 in accordance with their international obligations and specific national conditions, and respect the leading role of member states in non-proliferation efforts, he said.

It should adhere to the mandate enshrined in the resolution, conduct its work with a focus on the core purpose of preventing non-state actors from engaging in proliferation activities, and appropriately address the evolving risks of proliferation, he added.

Resolution 1540, the first Security Council resolution on non-proliferation and a major pillar of the international non-proliferation efforts, is important to strengthening the international non-proliferation system and promoting the international non-proliferation process. Under the current circumstances, it is significant that the Security Council extends its mandate for 10 years, Geng said.

Noting that non-proliferation is a long-term task for the international community, and the implementation of Resolution 1540 is also a long-term process, he said China hopes all parties will uphold the common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, and take the mandate renewal for the 1540 Committee as an opportunity to jointly promote the comprehensive and effective implementation of the resolution and strengthen global governance on non-proliferation.

China will continue to make its efforts and contributions in this regard, he added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)