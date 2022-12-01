Home>>
China's courier sector handles over 100 bln parcels
(Xinhua) 16:22, December 01, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector saw its delivery volume exceed 100 billion parcels seven days earlier than in 2021 amid a continued expansion of the courier business, according to the State Post Bureau.
Due to the rapid development of various e-commerce platforms, more farming produce is being delivered throughout China, and the courier market is seeing a growth acceleration in the central and western regions of the country, said Xu Liangfeng, an official with the bureau.
The bureau said it will promote the delivery services in rural areas by establishing more delivery stations.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cross-border e-commerce brings opportunities to inland China city
- Returned migrant workers thrive at home with e-commerce live-streaming
- China joins rest of world to promote development of digital economy
- E-commerce speeds up global products’ entry into Chinese market at CIIE
- Silk Road e-commerce promotes trade among Belt and Road countries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.