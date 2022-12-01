Announcement by Comrade Jiang Zemin's Funeral Committee (No. 1)

Xinhua) 08:12, December 01, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- To express the incomparable esteem and profound mourning of the whole Party, the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups for Comrade Jiang Zemin, it has been decided:

From the date of publishing the letter to the whole Party, the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to the date of holding the memorial meeting for Comrade Jiang Zemin, the national flags at Tian'anmen, Xinhuamen, the Great Hall of the People and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, as well as the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and Chinese embassies and consulates in other countries will be flown at half-mast. During this period, mourning halls will be set up in the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and Chinese embassies and consulates in other countries to receive condolences expressed by people in the Hong Kong SAR and the Macao SAR and in countries where Chinese embassies and consulates are located.

In accordance with China's practice, foreign governments, political parties and friendly personages will not be invited to send delegations or representatives to China to attend the mourning activities.

It is hereby announced.

Comrade Jiang Zemin's Funeral Committee

Nov. 30, 2022

