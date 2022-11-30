8-year-old Chinese girl breaks rock climbing record

People's Daily Online) 17:10, November 30, 2022

Chen Yunxi, an 8-year-old girl, became the youngest Chinese climber to complete “China Climb,” a 5.14A difficulty rock climbing route in Yangshuo county, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Nov. 19, 2022.

Chen Yunxi prepares for rock climbing. (Photo/Xinhua)

In doing so, Chen, who is from Shenzhen city in south China’s Guangdong Province, also became the seventh child to complete the route.

According to Liu Yongbang, Chen’s rock climbing coach, an adult climber must complete 70 to 80 difficult movements on the 31-meter-high route with a 30-degree elevation angle, but children have to complete over 100 movements as they are limited by the length and span of their arms.

Many people try the route every year, but very few of them can complete it, Liu said.

Photo shows Chen Yunxi rock climbing. (Photo/Xinhua)

Born in July 2014, Chen began rock climbing before she turned 4 and soon stood out in climbing competitions.

In addition to regular training in Shenzhen, Chen has been going to Yangshuo since February 2022 to train with her father to prepare for “China Climb” whenever conditions permitted.

In Yangshuo, she practiced targeted climbing for six to seven hours each day, never giving up even though almost every session brought her to tears. Under the guidance of coaches including Liu and Gan Zeman, she conquered her fears and eventually completed the challenge.

(Photo/Xinhua)

In the past year, six Chinese children aged between 8 and 10 have completed “China Climb” through sheer courage and tenacity.

More and more children have started rock climbing, as the sport has been introduced to schools and planted the seeds of resilience in their hearts.

Photo shows Chen Yunxi rock climbing. (Photo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)