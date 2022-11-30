UN chief condemns Al-Shabab attack in Somalia's Mogadishu

Xinhua) 14:32, November 30, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Al-Shabab's latest attack on the Villa Rays Hotel in Mogadishu, resulting in multiple casualties, said his spokesman on Tuesday.

Guterres is saddened that Somalia continues to be plagued by such heinous acts of terrorism, and called for the perpetrators to be held to account, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general expressed his condolences to the families of the bereaved, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He reiterated that the United Nations stands firmly with the government and people of Somalia against terrorism and violent extremism, said the statement.

Al-Shabab militants on Sunday launched an attack on the heavily fortified hotel frequently used by government officials in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu.

Al-Shabab militants, who have been fighting to topple the government for more than a decade, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they targeted a gathering of officials at the hotel.

