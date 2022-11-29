U.S. urged to stop politicizing economic, trade and sci-tech issues: spokesperson
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States needs to stop politicizing and weaponizing economic, trade and sci-tech issues, and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign companies including those from China, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
According to media reports, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said in a statement that it has banned multiple Chinese companies from providing telecommunications equipment and video surveillance devices, citing national security threats.
"What the U.S. did is yet another example of its abuse of the national security concept and state power to hobble Chinese companies," spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing when responding to a relevant query.
Zhao said that such practice is against the principles of the market economy and international trade rules and hurts Chinese companies' interests. China is firmly against it.
"The U.S. needs to mend its ways, stop politicizing and weaponizing economic, trade and sci-tech issues, and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign companies including those from China. China will continue to firmly defend the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of our companies," Zhao said.
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC report seen giving US better understanding
- China urges U.S. to heed domestic calls for reason, stop obstructing Chinese companies
- China-U.S. joint venture unveils new fleet brand of cruise ships
- China-U.S. trade officials' dialogue candid, professional and constructive: ministry
- China, U.S. defense ministers hold talks on ties in Cambodia
- U.S. chip ban on China a dangerous game for all
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.