U.S. urged to stop politicizing economic, trade and sci-tech issues: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:17, November 29, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States needs to stop politicizing and weaponizing economic, trade and sci-tech issues, and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign companies including those from China, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

According to media reports, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said in a statement that it has banned multiple Chinese companies from providing telecommunications equipment and video surveillance devices, citing national security threats.

"What the U.S. did is yet another example of its abuse of the national security concept and state power to hobble Chinese companies," spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing when responding to a relevant query.

Zhao said that such practice is against the principles of the market economy and international trade rules and hurts Chinese companies' interests. China is firmly against it.

"The U.S. needs to mend its ways, stop politicizing and weaponizing economic, trade and sci-tech issues, and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign companies including those from China. China will continue to firmly defend the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of our companies," Zhao said.

