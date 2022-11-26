2022 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show held in east China
Aircraft from a South African aerobatic team perform at the Nanchang Air Show in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 25, 2022. The 2022 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Aircraft from a South African aerobatic team perform at the Nanchang Air Show in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 25, 2022. The 2022 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Aircraft from two Russian aerobatic teams jointly perform at the Nanchang Air Show in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 25, 2022. The 2022 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Aircraft from the Hongying aerobatic team taxi past visitors after performing at the Nanchang Air Show in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 25, 2022. The 2022 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Aircraft from the Hongying aerobatic team perform at the Nanchang Air Show in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 25, 2022. The 2022 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Aircraft from a South African aerobatic team perform at the Nanchang Air Show in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 25, 2022. The 2022 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Aircraft from the Hongying aerobatic team perform at the Nanchang Air Show in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 25, 2022. The 2022 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Aircraft from the Hongying aerobatic team perform at the Nanchang Air Show in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 25, 2022. The 2022 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Aircraft from two Russian aerobatic teams jointly perform at the Nanchang Air Show in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 25, 2022. The 2022 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Aircraft from the Hongying aerobatic team perform at the Nanchang Air Show in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 25, 2022. The 2022 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Aircraft from a South African aerobatic team perform at the Nanchang Air Show in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 25, 2022. The 2022 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
An aircraft from a South African aerobatic team performs at the Nanchang Air Show in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 25, 2022. The 2022 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.