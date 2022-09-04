2022 Canadian International Air Show kicks off in Toronto

A F-35 Lightning II performs during the 2022 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 3, 2022. The three-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Canada's Northern Stars aerobatic team performs during the 2022 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 3, 2022. The three-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A Long-EZ plane performs during the 2022 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 3, 2022. The three-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

