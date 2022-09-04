2022 Canadian International Air Show kicks off in Toronto
A F-35 Lightning II performs during the 2022 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 3, 2022. The three-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Canada's Northern Stars aerobatic team performs during the 2022 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 3, 2022. The three-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A F-35 Lightning II performs during the 2022 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 3, 2022. The three-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A Long-EZ plane performs during the 2022 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 3, 2022. The three-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Canada's Northern Stars aerobatic team performs during the 2022 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 3, 2022. The three-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A Long-EZ plane performs during the 2022 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 3, 2022. The three-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Canada's Northern Stars aerobatic team performs during the 2022 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 3, 2022. The three-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of 58th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show
- Chinese fighter jets catch the eye, explore overseas markets at Paris Air Show
- UAE Aerobatic Team pulls off charm in Airshow China
- China-made military transport aircraft gets ready for airshow
- Russian fighter aircraft arrives in China for airshow
- Facts & Figures: Chinese air force observes 65th anniversary
- Ilopango Air Show 2014 opens in capital of El Salvador
- Highlights of MAKS 2013 Int'l Aviation and Space Show
- MAKS 2013 International Air Show kicks off
- 50th Int'l Paris Air Show kicks off
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.