Chinese scenic spots launch NFTs to boost their public appeal

People's Daily Online) 13:58, November 25, 2022

More and more Chinese scenic spots and museums are making their natural landscapes, cultural relics and even historical stories into non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or digital collectables, to attract tourists and facilitate integrated development of digitalization and tourism.

Shown in the form of 3D models and 3D animations, NFTs display authentic natural sceneries and cultural relics in virtual space and are accessible anytime and anywhere.

Each NFT is a one-of-a-kind piece of data that carries an exclusive serial number and serves as an ownership certificate for a digital asset and can be issued, collected and traded, making it a unique digital souvenir and a meaningful collectible.

Photo shows the NFT issued by Laoshan scenic area in east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Dazhong Daily)

Lately, Laoshan scenic area in east China's Shandong Province has used 3D scanning, modeling, and digital twin to make a 3D NFT based on a turtle statue, a symbol of the scenic spot situated at the gate.

Yunnan Province in southwest China also launched an NFT on a travel guide mobile application. This 3D NFT shows the Three Pagodas of the Chongsheng Temple dating back to the 9th century. The Three Pagodas is of great historical, cultural and architectural value.

The NFT is a 1:1 digital replica of the millennium-pagodas that displays every detail of the relic. Its owners can magnify and rotate the 3D model on computers and smart phones to get a close look at it.

Apart from that, other renowned tourist sites such as Taishan Mountain, Huangshan Mountain and the Old Summer Palace have also launched their NFTs in an attempt to boost their popularity and preserve their valuable attractions in the digital world.

"NFTs can reproduce natural landscapes and cultural heritages in the digital world. As most Chinese scenic spots are home to valuable cultural heritages and splendid natural landscapes, NFTs can contribute to displaying and promoting outstanding traditional Chinese culture, and making the scenic spots known to more people," noted Feng Ling, professor from Beijing International Studies University.

NFTs can also boost tourism. For instance, the Three Pagodas of the Chongsheng Temple offers discounts on tickets, cableway fares and boating services for tourists who have bought its NFTs.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)