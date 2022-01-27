NFTs on Chinese character “Fu” launched globally

Twelve non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that integrate the patterns of traditional Chinese blue-and-white ceramics and the Chinese character “Fu,” meaning “fortune” and “luck” in English, are to be launched globally for the first time on Jan. 27, as the Chinese Lunar New Year draws near.

The NFTs are being launched by the People’s Cultural Creative, the China International Culture Exchange Center (CICEC), Tencent News and a calligraphy and paintings art fund for Chinese living all around the world.

In all of the 12 NFTs, the Chinese calligraphy represented by the character “Fu” appears in the middle against a background made from the patterns of blue-and-white ceramics. The images of “Fu” come from 12 celebrated Chinese calligraphers, such as Su Shishu, the honorary president of the China Calligraphers Association (CCA), Sun Xiaoyun, president of the CCA, five CCA vice presidents, and five members of the CCA council.

A total of 88,888 NTFs will be made available for Chinese all over the world for free on platforms including the official WeChat accounts of the Global People magazine, People’s Cultural Creative, and the Tencent news app, in six consecutive days starting from 12:00 noon on Jan. 27 (Beijing Time).

Meanwhile, all participants will receive a free “Fu” commemorative card designed by Pan Shanzhu, vice president of the CCA, Nyima Tsering, Xu Li, and Yang Xiaoyang, vice presidents of the China Artists Association (CAA), along with Lin Yang, council member of the CAA, and painter Guo Shifu.

These “Fu” characters are a symbol of the fine characteristics of traditional Chinese culture and Chinese people’s longing for a better future in the digital world, which will create valuable memories for Chinese people.

Below are a series of photos of the 12 non-fungible tokens:

With their unique digital identity and proprietorship information stored on the blockchain, NFTs can take the form of digital music, videos, and artworks. The “Zhi Xin Chain” linked to the Tencent Cloud can provide basic technological support for these NFTs. Each NFT has its own unique individual identity on “Zhi Xin Chain” and its information cannot be changed and will be preserved forever into the future. Moreover, such NFTs cannot be given away as gifts or be traded.

