Shanghai to develop green, intelligent shipping industry technology

Xinhua) 14:22, November 24, 2022

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will accelerate the development and application of green and intelligent technology, in order to build a world-class international shipping center, a local official said at the 2022 North Bund Forum.

The city will build intelligent ports and airports, promoting unmanned and self-help services, to improve the efficiency and quality of daily operations. Clean energies will also be applied in ports and airports, said Yu Fulin, head of Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission.

Currently, Shanghai remains a hotspot for shipping despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Data showed that the container throughput of the Shanghai Port reached 34.89 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first three quarters of 2022, remaining the world's busiest and achieving positive growth year-on-year.

Shanghai's shipping industry is also making progress in terms of technological innovation and equipment upgrading, said Yu.

Shanghai-based China COSCO Shipping Corporation is planning to invest in greener vehicles using fuels like methanol, ammonia and electricity. It also plans to use methanol fueled container ships handling up to 24,000 TEUs, and all-battery powered container ships handling up to 700 TEUs, with both options set to significantly cut carbon emissions.

Air services are also being upgraded with digital technologies already being used at both Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to improve security, service quality and operational efficiency.

China has made important breakthroughs in shipping and civil aviation manufacturing. It should also try to take the lead in building low-carbon and zero-carbon maritime and aviation facilities in the future, said Zhou Dadi, an academic counsellor with China Energy Research Society.

Kitack Lim, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, also pointed out that intelligent technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence are key to enhancing shipping safety, improving environmental performance and promoting sustainable development of the shipping industry.

Innovative systems should also be used to promote global trade, and to strengthen the global supply chain, said Lim.

Themed -- "Green, Intelligent and Resilient Global Shipping &Aviation through Global Partnerships" -- the 2022 North Bund Forum, scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday, is focusing on topics such as digital, intelligent, green and low-carbon shipping and aviation.

The 2022 forum has already produced progress and improved cooperation, with Shanghai opting to establish the country's first national crew evaluation center, while also deciding to expand its cooperation with ports in both Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)