Croatian president rejects training of Ukrainian soldiers in Croatia

Xinhua) 09:22, November 23, 2022

ZAGREB, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Croatian President Zoran Milanovic on Tuesday rejected the letter of Defense Minister Mario Banozic, who asked the president to approve the training of Ukrainian forces in Croatia.

In a statement, the president's office said that the defense minister is not authorized to request such an approval, as according to the Constitution, only the president, the Croatian government and the Croatian parliament can make such a decision.

Moreover, the defense minister has not specified the activities of the Croatian soldiers abroad or Ukrainian soldiers in Croatia, but only gave general information about the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), the statement added.

The EUMAM Ukraine was established on Oct. 17 and aims to provide training for Ukrainian soldiers in the territory of EU member states.

Milanovic has said that he will not allow the training of the Ukrainian forces in Croatia.

