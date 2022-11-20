30 Ecuadorian students receive Chinese Ambassador Scholarship 2022
QUITO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Thirty Ecuadorian students have received the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship 2022 for their outstanding performance in learning Chinese in the third consecutive year that the scholarship created by the Chinese Embassy in the country was offered.
Chinese Ambassador to Ecuador Chen Guoyou, who presented diplomas of honor to the recipients on Friday night's awarding ceremony at the Chinese Embassy here, said as long as there are Ecuadorians eager to learn more about China and learn Chinese, the scholarship will be there to promote cultural exchange between the two countries.
Dana Arteaga, a student from the Confucius Institute of San Francisco University at Quito, expressed her joy in winning the scholarship with Xinhua.
The 17-year-old has been studying Chinese since 2020 and was invited to join the choir at the Beijing Winter Olympics. "It was wonderful, really," she said. "I never imagined that Chinese would open so many doors for me."
