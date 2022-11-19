2022 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade kicks off

Xinhua) 10:51, November 19, 2022

A visitor learns about mechanical watches at an exhibition during the 2022 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 18, 2022. The 2022 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade kicked off here on Friday. Themed "Extend Opening-up Channel, Share Green Development," the fair aims to promote the achievements of revitalization and development of Liaoning, and boost the economic and trade cooperation between the province and other parties. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

A visitor tries to handle a rehabilitation robot at an exhibition during the 2022 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 18, 2022. The 2022 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade kicked off here on Friday. Themed "Extend Opening-up Channel, Share Green Development," the fair aims to promote the achievements of revitalization and development of Liaoning, and boost the economic and trade cooperation between the province and other parties. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

Visitors look at a vehicle at an exhibition during the 2022 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 18, 2022. The 2022 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade kicked off here on Friday. Themed "Extend Opening-up Channel, Share Green Development," the fair aims to promote the achievements of revitalization and development of Liaoning, and boost the economic and trade cooperation between the province and other parties. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

A visitor looks at a bottle of wine as an exhibitor elaborates at an exhibition during the 2022 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 18, 2022. The 2022 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade kicked off here on Friday. Themed "Extend Opening-up Channel, Share Green Development," the fair aims to promote the achievements of revitalization and development of Liaoning, and boost the economic and trade cooperation between the province and other parties. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

People view agricultural machinery at an exhibition during the 2022 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 18, 2022. The 2022 Liaoning International Fair of Investment and Trade kicked off here on Friday. Themed "Extend Opening-up Channel, Share Green Development," the fair aims to promote the achievements of revitalization and development of Liaoning, and boost the economic and trade cooperation between the province and other parties. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)