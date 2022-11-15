China's policies open, transparent with clearly stated strategic intentions, Xi says

Xinhua) 08:57, November 15, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The domestic and foreign policies of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government are open and transparent, with clearly stated and transparent strategic intentions and great continuity and stability, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Monday.

Xi made the remarks when he expounded on the 20th CPC National Congress and its key outcomes during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

China is advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, basing its efforts on the goal of meeting people's aspirations for a better life, unswervingly pursuing reform and opening-up, and promoting the building of an open global economy, Xi said.

China remains firm in pursuing an independent foreign policy of peace, always decides its position and attitude based on the merits of issues, and advocates resolving disputes peacefully through dialogue and consultation, Xi said.

Noting that China is committed to deepening and expanding global partnerships, safeguarding the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order underpinned by international law, and building a human community with a shared future, Xi said that China will stay committed to peaceful development, open development and win-win development, participate in and contribute to global development, and pursue common development with countries across the world.

