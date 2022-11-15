So-called "democracy versus authoritarianism" narrative not defining feature of today's world, says Xi
BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that the so-called "democracy versus authoritarianism" narrative is not the defining feature of today's world, still less does it represent the trend of the times.
During his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Xi noted that freedom, democracy and human rights are the common pursuit of humanity and also the unwavering pursuit of the Communist Party of China.
Just as the United States has American-style democracy, China has Chinese-style democracy; both fit their respective national conditions, Xi said, adding that the whole-process people's democracy practiced in China is based on the country's reality, history and culture, and it reflects people's will.
"We take great pride in it. No country has a perfect democratic system, and there is always a need for development and improvement. The specific differences between the two sides can be worked out through discussion, but only on the precondition of equality," he added.
