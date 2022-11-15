Observing int'l relations norms, three China-U.S. joint communiques most important guardrail for China-U.S. relations, Xi says

Xinhua) 08:52, November 15, 2022

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Observing the basic norms of international relations and the three China-U.S. joint communiques is the most important guardrail and safety net for China-U.S. relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Monday.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

