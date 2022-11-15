Home>>
Differences should not become obstacle to growing China-U.S. relations, says Xi
(Xinhua) 08:50, November 15, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)
BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States are two major countries with different histories, cultures, social systems and development paths, and there have been and will continue to be differences between the two countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.
However, such differences should not become an obstacle to growing China-U.S. relations, Xi said during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.
