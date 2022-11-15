Taiwan question bedrock of political foundation of China-U.S. relations, Xi says

Xinhua) 08:48, November 15, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations, Xi said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

