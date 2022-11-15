Training session of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway held in Bandung
Indonesian technicians learn assembly skills during a hand-on training session at the resource management center of the China Railway Electrification Engineering Group for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway project in Bandung, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo by Jiao Hongtao/Xinhua)
With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway built with Chinese technology will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung from more than three hours to around 40 minutes.
Indonesian technicians learn assembly skills from a Chinese instructor (3rd R) during a hand-on training session at the resource management center of the China Railway Electrification Engineering Group for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway project in Bandung, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo by Jiao Hongtao/Xinhua)
Wang Hao (1st R), a staff member of the China Railway Electrification Engineering Group, explains assembly skills to Indonesian technicians during a training session in Bandung, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo by Jiao Hongtao/Xinhua)
