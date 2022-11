We Are China

Kids practice table tennis in Botswana

Xinhua) 15:17, November 14, 2022

Kids practice table tennis at BNYC in Gaborone, Botswana's capital city, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Table tennis is a common sports in Botswana. There are about 50 kids learning table tennis at BNYC (Botswana National Youth Council) every day.

Kids practice table tennis at BNYC in Gaborone, Botswana's capital city, Nov, 8, 2022. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Coach Kagiso Emmah Lelatisitswe (L) teaches a kid playing table tennis at BNYC in Gaborone, Botswana's capital city, Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Kids play table tennis at BNYC in Gaborone, Botswana's capital city, Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Kids practice table tennis at BNYC in Gaborone, Botswana's capital city, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Twelve-year-old Thato Kgognwana practices table tennis at BNYC in Gaborone, Botswana's capital city, Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Coach Kudzanani Motswagole (front L) teaches kids playing table tennis at BNYC in Gaborone, Botswana's capital city, Nov,11, 2022. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Kids practice table tennis at BNYC in Gaborone, Botswana's capital city, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

