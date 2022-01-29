Chinese medical team donates protective equipment to hospital in Botswana

FRANCISTOWN, Botswana, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The 16th Chinese medical team to Botswana on Friday donated a consignment of personal protective equipment to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital, located in Botswana's second largest city Francistown.

The items, including face masks, isolation clothes, disposable protective clothing and face shields, will go a long way in easing the shortage of personal protective clothing at the hospital.

"Shortage of personal protective equipment becomes a bar to the containment of COVID-19," Wu Zhaohui, the leader of the 16th China Medical Team in Francistown, said at the donation ceremony.

He said the donated medical supplies can help protect medical staff and thus are instrumental in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 21 members of the 16th Chinese medical team are working at the Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital.

