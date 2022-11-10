China calls on developed countries to fulfill international obligations on climate change

By He Jieqiong (People's Daily App) 14:22, November 10, 2022

To address climate change, developed countries should step up to their historical responsibilities and fulfill their international obligations, China said on Wednesday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing about a report commissioned by the COP26 and COP27 climate summit hosts, which said developing countries needed investment well beyond $2 trillion annually to stop global warming and cope with its effects.

“The global process on climate change now faces severe challenges and developing countries have suffered the most from climate change,” Zhao said.

China supported reasonable arrangements on the issue of loss and damage which was of great concern to developing countries, he said.

“Developed countries should deliver on their promise of mobilizing $100 billion per year for climate action in developing countries as soon as possible, offer a roadmap for doubling adaptation finance and take credible steps to help developing countries improve climate resilience, enhance mutual trust between the North and the South and form greater synergy in actions,” the ministry spokesperson said.

