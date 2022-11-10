US midterm elections 'internal affairs': China

(People's Daily App) 14:16, November 10, 2022

The US midterm elections are its own internal affairs and the results are to be decided by the US voters, China said on Wednesday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing.

“Our position on China-US relations is consistent and clear,” Zhao said. “We believe that a sound and steady China-US relationship serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples.

“It is also the common aspiration of the international community.”

Zhao urged the US to work with China “in the new era on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.”

He hoped relations could return to the right track of sound and steady development, the ministry spokesperson said.

