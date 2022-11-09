U.S. crude oil inventories up: API
HOUSTON, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 5.618 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending Friday.
Analysts had expected a surge of 1.1 million barrels for this week.
The API figure shows how much oil and product is available in storage, giving an overview of U.S. petroleum demand. If the increase in crude inventories is more than expected, it implies weaker demand and is bearish for crude prices.
Oil prices fell more than 2 U.S. dollars on Tuesday in choppy trading on growing worries about fuel demand and the outcome of U.S. midterm elections.
A drop in total U.S. energy consumption is expected next year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, citing uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions, which could significantly affect energy markets.
Based on the S&P Global macroeconomic model, the country's GDP is expected to fall slightly in 2023, which will contribute to the decline of its energy consumption, the EIA said in its November Short-Term Energy Outlook report.
