"Black widow" spider found in SE China's Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 16:22, November 08, 2022

A "black widow," a venomous spider species, was recently found by Xiamen Customs in southeast China's Fujian Province.

Photo shows a "black widow" found by Xiamen Customs. (Photo courtesy of Xiamen Customs)

The black spider, which had small red dots on its abdomen, was identified by Xiamen Customs Technical Center after it was found in a container of imported vehicles.

According to Xiamen Customs, the "black widow" is one of the deadliest spiders in the world, whose venom is over 10 times more powerful than that of a rattlesnake. “Black widows” are also highly reproductive. A female "black widow" mates only once in its lifetime but can lay a total of 5,000 eggs.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)