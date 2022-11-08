Eurogroup meeting held in Brussels

November 08, 2022

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras (L) talks with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti before the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 7, 2022. The finance ministers, representing the 19-country euro area, met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the eurozone's economic development, as well as budgetary measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Portuguese Minister for Finance Fernando Medina arrives for the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 7, 2022. The finance ministers, representing the 19-country euro area, met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the eurozone's economic development, as well as budgetary measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Delegates talk before the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 7, 2022. The finance ministers, representing the 19-country euro area, met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the eurozone's economic development, as well as budgetary measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Vincent Van Peteghem speaks to media as he arrives for the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 7, 2022. The finance ministers, representing the 19-country euro area, met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the eurozone's economic development, as well as budgetary measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, who is in charge of economic affairs, arrives for the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 7, 2022. The finance ministers, representing the 19-country euro area, met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the eurozone's economic development, as well as budgetary measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe chairs the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 7, 2022. The finance ministers, representing the 19-country euro area, met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the eurozone's economic development, as well as budgetary measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe (R) talks with German Minister of Finance Christian Lindner before the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 7, 2022. The finance ministers, representing the 19-country euro area, met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the eurozone's economic development, as well as budgetary measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni (L) talks with German Minister of Finance Christian Lindner before the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 7, 2022. The finance ministers, representing the 19-country euro area, met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the eurozone's economic development, as well as budgetary measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni attends the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 7, 2022. The finance ministers, representing the 19-country euro area, met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the eurozone's economic development, as well as budgetary measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe (L), Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti (C) and European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni talk before the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 7, 2022. The finance ministers, representing the 19-country euro area, met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the eurozone's economic development, as well as budgetary measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Spanish First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Economy and Digitalization Nadia Calvino (L) and Finnish Minister for Finance Annika Saarikko talk before the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 7, 2022. The finance ministers, representing the 19-country euro area, met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the eurozone's economic development, as well as budgetary measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

