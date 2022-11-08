Home>>
Hotpot restaurant launches novel way to serve dishes
(Ecns.cn) 14:28, November 08, 2022
Various dishes are served in traditional Chinese porcelain Gaiwan at a hotpot restaurant, attracting customers in Chongqing, Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Jiangchuan)
Gaiwan is used to serve tea as a vessel at old teahouses in southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Various dishes are served in traditional Chinese porcelain Gaiwan at a hotpot restaurant, attracting customers in Chongqing, Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Jiangchuan)
Various dishes are served in traditional Chinese porcelain Gaiwan at a hotpot restaurant, attracting customers in Chongqing, Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Jiangchuan)
