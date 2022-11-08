UN climate conference underway in Egypt
People queue by a poster during the ongoing 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
People stand in front of a board showing the ongoing 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
People take selfies with a board showing the ongoing 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Participants walk past posters during the ongoing 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
People walk past a glass board showing the ongoing 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
