Lemurs seen across world
Lemurs are seen near Antananarivo, Madagascar, Oct. 21, 2022. Many species of lemurs are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and are in danger of extinction due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting in recent years. (Photo by Iako Randrianarivelo/Xinhua)
A lemur is seen near Antananarivo, Madagascar, Oct. 21, 2022. Many species of lemurs are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and are in danger of extinction due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting in recent years. (Photo by Iako Randrianarivelo/Xinhua)
A lemur is seen near Antananarivo, Madagascar, Oct. 21, 2022. Many species of lemurs are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and are in danger of extinction due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting in recent years. (Photo by Iako Randrianarivelo/Xinhua)
A lemur is seen near Antananarivo, Madagascar, Oct. 21, 2022. Many species of lemurs are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and are in danger of extinction due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting in recent years. (Photo by Iako Randrianarivelo/Xinhua)
A lemur is seen in Moheli, Comoros, Jan. 8, 2022. Many species of lemurs are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and are in danger of extinction due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting in recent years. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
A lemur is seen in Moheli, Comoros, Jan. 8, 2022. Many species of lemurs are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and are in danger of extinction due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting in recent years. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Photos
Related Stories
- Milestone achievement in soft robotics of Chinese research team published on Nature as cover story
- Chinese scientist among Nature's ten people for 2015
- Nature publishes Chinese research on liver cirrhosis
- Mountains in Yunnan
- Nature Group eyes China as science trendsetter
- China rapid in response to bird flu: Nature
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.