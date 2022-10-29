Lemurs seen across world

Xinhua) 14:07, October 29, 2022

Lemurs are seen near Antananarivo, Madagascar, Oct. 21, 2022. Many species of lemurs are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and are in danger of extinction due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting in recent years. (Photo by Iako Randrianarivelo/Xinhua)

A lemur is seen near Antananarivo, Madagascar, Oct. 21, 2022. Many species of lemurs are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and are in danger of extinction due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting in recent years. (Photo by Iako Randrianarivelo/Xinhua)

A lemur is seen near Antananarivo, Madagascar, Oct. 21, 2022. Many species of lemurs are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and are in danger of extinction due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting in recent years. (Photo by Iako Randrianarivelo/Xinhua)

A lemur is seen near Antananarivo, Madagascar, Oct. 21, 2022. Many species of lemurs are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and are in danger of extinction due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting in recent years. (Photo by Iako Randrianarivelo/Xinhua)

A lemur is seen in Moheli, Comoros, Jan. 8, 2022. Many species of lemurs are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and are in danger of extinction due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting in recent years. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A lemur is seen in Moheli, Comoros, Jan. 8, 2022. Many species of lemurs are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and are in danger of extinction due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting in recent years. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)